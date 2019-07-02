Darren Till Teases Middleweight Move, Praises Division’s Elite

Spread the word!













Darren Till has a lot to think about as he plots his return to the Octagon. One of them might be considering a jump up in weight.

Till suffered the second-straight defeat of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career in March when he was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal. Prior to that, Till was submitted by Tyron Woodley in their 170-pound title fight in September. Till has had issues making weight in the 170-pound weight division in the past, and there has been chatter about him possibly moving up to 185.

Speaking on Fighters Only recently, Till admitted a jump up to middleweight is something he might have to consider. He then proceeded to praise the division’s elite; such as champions Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya, and multi-time title challenger Yoel Romero (via MMA Junkie):

“I do have to think about them things,” Till said. “I wouldn’t be small at 185. I’d be right in the mix in there with them guys. The great guy, the interim champ Israel (Adesanya) is a great fighter. The champ (Robert Whittaker) is a good fighter. There’s a few beasts. The one guy who is a scary guy is Yoel (Romero).”

Standing at six feet tall, and sporting a big frame, Till is a natural fit at middleweight. His striking ability will certainly bring interesting stylistic matchups against the likes of Whittaker and Adesanya. However, he’ll also have to deal with grapplers such as Romero, Jacare Souza, and Jack Hermansson.

Do you think Till should move up to middleweight for his next fight? Who should he face in his divisional debut?