Report: Darren Till Arrested In Tenerife

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till was arrested by the law in the Canary Islands, according to a recent report.

The report surfaced over the weekend after he arrested in Tenerife. This is largest island in the Canary Islands chain off the northwest coast of Africa. The Daily Mail reported the news by citing an initial report from Spain’s El Dia.

It turns out that Till was arrested alongside four other people for allegedly trashing a hotel. The group then sped off in a taxi while the cab’s driver loaded their luggage into the trunk.

Once being kicked out of one hotel for breaking furniture and emptying out fire extinguishers, the group attempted to get another hotel where they were turned down.

This led to the cab arriving but they drove off with it while the driver was loading the trunk. They were caught and later arrested by local police this past Thursday morning in the Costa Adeje area of the island.

Till dropped a second-round knockout to Jorge Masvidal in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 5 (also known as UFC London). This was his most recent fight inside of the Octagon. The show went down on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at The O2 Arena in London, England.