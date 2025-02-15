Darren Till set for boxing fight return against UFC alum Darren Stewart at MisFits 21 in March

Former undisputed UFC welterweight title challenger, Darren Till is set to make his second boxing outing this year already — booking an undercard clash against former UFC and Cage Warriors star, Darren Stewart at MisFits 21 in Mrch — which features a headliner between KSI and Bellator MMA alum, Dillon Danis.

Till, who featured under the promotional banner back in January earlier this year, landing an eventual sixth round knockout win over short-notice replacement and Bellator MMA veteran, Anthony Taylor.

As for former UFC middleweight challenger, Stewart, the London striker featured a total of 14 times during his lengthy tenure in the Octagon, most recently featured in a stoppage loss at a Cage Warriors event just last year in March.

Darren Till set to fight Darren Stewart in boxing match next month

News of Darren Till’s return to boxing for his third professional trip to the squared circle in a pairing against 34-year-old veteran, Darren Stewart was confirmed by MisFits on their official social media this evening.

The 𝗚𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗔 vs The 𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗦𝗧,” MisFits posted on X. “After an impressive debut @darrentill2 returns to take on Darren Stewart in Manchester, March 29.”

Slated to return to Manchester next month, the above-mentioned MisFits 21 card features a drawn-out grudge fight between the above-mentioned British musician and YouTuber, KSI, and former Bellator MMA challenger and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Danis.

Himself boasting an impressive eighteen fight unbeaten run en route to his first and only title charge in the Octagon, Liverpool striker, Till would suffer a second round D’Arce choke submission loss to then-champion, Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC 228 in Dallas, Texas.