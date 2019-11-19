Darren Till Claims He Was ‘Blind Drunk’ When Calling Out Yoel Romero

Spread the word!













Only UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has been open to calling out Yoel Romero – until Darren Till decided to do so on social media. Shortly after winning his middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244, Till called Romero out on Instagram.

However, he later walked the callout back, deleting the post, and posting a hilarious meme saying, “When you wake up, and realize you called out Yoel Romero.” Speaking to MMA UK recently, Till admits that he was “blind drunk” when he made the callout, not realizing he had done so until his girlfriend told him the next morning. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I was blind drunk. Blind drunk. Yes, so my friend opened up a great bar in Liverpool, we got invited to the open and I was celebrating the win. I was with the guys and I said, I had a few beers and said watch this,” Till said.

“So, I went onto google, I’ll get an image of Yoel, cause he is a scary dude, I said I’ll post that. He was like really bro? I said why not let’s start a little controversy. So, I tagged him let’s go and it just blew up. I remember the next morning I woke up and my girl was sat on the couch, because I slept on the couch, and she was like you called Yoel out.

“So, I went onto google and got the monkey eyes and told my guy to add when you wake up and realize you called out Yoel. Everyone knows when I’m going on a tirade on Twitter it is because I’m having a drink. It is never normal. I’m having fun.”

Now, Till seems to be focused on a London date with former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Both men have verbally agreed to fight each other next, With a win over Whittaker, Till could very well solidify himself as the next challenger for the 185-pound title.

What do you think about a fight between Till and Romero? Will they ever meet?