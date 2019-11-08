Darren Till Calls Out Yoel Romero

Spread the word!













New UFC middleweight contender Darren Till has called out former title challenger Yoel Romero.

Till recently made his debut at 185-pounds when he outpointed Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 244 this past Saturday. In doing so, he is now ranked in the top five of the division and seemingly in title contention.

“The Gorilla” is ready to face anyone in his quest for a UFC title. However, for a long time, he has spoken of how the one opponent he didn’t want to face was Romero simply because of how much of a “beast” he is.

Darren Till had quite the reaction when getting asked about Yoel Romero #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/rwLWQDDUaw — Jimmy Clarke (@JimmyClarke) November 4, 2019

Well, it now appears that Till has overcome his fears as he called out “The Soldier of God” on Thursday.

“Let’s go @yoelromeromma,” Till wrote as a short caption while posting a picture of Romero.

Romero appeared to be campaigning for a shot at Israel Adesanya’s title following the news that Paulo Costa would be on the sidelines for a while.

However, UFC president Dana White wants Romero — currently on a two-fight losing streak — to have a fight before getting another title shot. Maybe Till could face him next in a title eliminator?

What do you think of a Romero vs. Till matchup? Who takes it?