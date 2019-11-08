Darren Till Hilariously Second-Guesses Yoel Romero Callout

Darren Till might have spoken too soon when he called out Yoel Romero for his next fight. The Englishman had taken to his Instagram account to post a picture of “The Soldier Of God,” captioning it, “Leg’s go,” before tagging Romero.
However, a day later, Till took to Instagram yet again to hilariously double guess the callout. He posted a meme that read “When you wake up, and realize you called out Yoel Romero.” Check it out here:
A fight between the pair certainly makes sense. Romero comes off a decision loss to Paulo Costa in what was a middleweight title eliminator. As for Till, he made a successful debut at 185 pounds this past weekend. Till bested Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 244 last week.
With the win, Till is one big victory away from a potential title opportunity. Romero has been speculated to be Israel Adesanya’s next challenger for the middleweight strap, but UFC president Dana White has noted he wants the Cuban to get a win before facing Adesanya. If so, a fight with Till would certainly make sense for all parties involved.
What do you make of Darren Till’s reaction to himself calling out Romero next?
