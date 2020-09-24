Middleweight contender Darren Till has offered his thoughts about the ongoing Colby Covington vs. LeBron James debate.

It all started when Covington called out the Basketball superstar after beating Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11 on Saturday.

“I wanna dedicate this fight, to all the first responders, all the military out there, you know this world would not be safe without you guys, you know, you keep us safe – not these woke athletes, I’m sick of these woke athletes. These spineless cowards like LeBron James,” Covington said.

James fired back the following day and seemed to suggest that world-class fighter Covington would be scared if confronted by him, he said.

“Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d sh*t their pants.”

Covington looked to end the debate when he took to social media to say James wouldn’t last 10 seconds in his world.

“LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit!”

‘The Gorilla’ has backed his fellow UFC fighter in this particular battle in typical Darren Till fashion.

“Please tell me I have not just seen a video of lebron saying Colby would shit his pants in the ring with him? Colby may be an arsehole, in fact a funny arsehole cos so many peoples love getting offended. But Colby Covington would tear lebron James a new arsehole then rawdog him,” Till wrote on social media.

Till is currently heeling up after suffering a knee injury in his decision defeat against Robert Whittaker in July. The Englishman is booked to headline alongside fellow middleweight contender Jack Hermansson on December 5.

