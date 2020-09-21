Lebron James has fired back at UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington, who labelled the superstar basketball player “spineless” after scoring a fifth-round stoppage win over his bitter rival Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11 this past weekend.

Covington spoke to UFC commentator Jon Anik post fight, calling out his fighting rivals Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. Surprisingly, James was also in the firing line of the very vocal Donald Trump supporter.

“Jon Anik, let me start off by saying, you’ve been doing a tremendous job lately,” Covington said. “You’ve been working so hard tonight, so let me take this off your hands for a minute. Ladies and gentlemen, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating, wait till November 3rd. when Donald Trump gets his hands on ‘Sleepy Joe’ (Joe Biden). That’s gonna be a landslide.“

“I wanna dedicate this fight, to all the first responders, all the military out there, you know this world would not be safe without you guys, you know, you keep us safe – not these woke athletes, I’m sick of these woke athletes. These spineless cowards like LeBron James. And speaking of spineless fake cowards, ‘Marty Fakenews Man’ (Kamaru Usman), ‘Street Judas’ (Jorge Masvidal), we got unfinished business, there’s nowhere to run and there’s nowhere to hide. I’m coming for you, you’re next.”

Speaking to media following the Los Angeles Lakers win in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals match against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night James fired back at Covington, he said.

“Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d sh*t their pants.”

