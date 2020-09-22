UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has continued his very unlikely and public spat with legendary basketballer player LeBron James. ‘Chaos’ initially took a shot at the superstar athlete after stopping Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas this past weekend, he said.

“Jon Anik, let me start off by saying, you’ve been doing a tremendous job lately. You’ve been working so hard tonight, so let me take this off your hands for a minute. Ladies and gentlemen, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating, wait till November 3rd. when Donald Trump gets his hands on ‘Sleepy Joe’ (Joe Biden). That’s gonna be a landslide.“

“I wanna dedicate this fight, to all the first responders, all the military out there, you know this world would not be safe without you guys, you know, you keep us safe – not these woke athletes, I’m sick of these woke athletes. These spineless cowards like LeBron James. And speaking of spineless fake cowards, ‘Marty Fakenews Man’ (Kamaru Usman), ‘Street Judas’ (Jorge Masvidal), we got unfinished business, there’s nowhere to run and there’s nowhere to hide. I’m coming for you, you’re next.”

James has since hit back at Covington and even insinuated the world-class MMA fighter would be scared if confronted by him.

“Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d sh*t their pants.”

Covington has since took to social media to fire back at James and his army of fans, he wrote.

“LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit!”

