Darren Till Offers Bold Prediction For Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Everyone is excited about the return of Conor McGregor later this month (Sat. January 18, 2020), who takes on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV).

Even UFC middleweight contender Darren Till is excited for the matchup, as he recently took to Twitter to offer his thoughts on the matchup. Till broke the fight down before predicting an early TKO win for “The Notorious One” when it’s all said and done.

“I can not fu*king wait for Conor X Cowboy next week. Feels like the old Conor is back. Both are right up for this. Cowboy’s camp have more to be concerned with than just Conor’s left hand though. As a southpaw it’s not the left hand. It’s the set ups from the left hand, the spinning kicks, the faints, angles, etc… It all draws you onto that left hand. Also that’s just not what he brings!

“You don’t beat who he beat by just having a left hand. If I would have taken my own advice above against [Jorge] Masvidal rather than just coming out to try to stream roll him. But he done me fair and good! Anyways a fu*king tear up next week! I’ve got Conor 1st round TKO, feel like the occasion might be too much for Cowboy! But that’s just my opinion, Cowboy’s been around a lot longer than me and knows a hell of a lot more.”

McGregor and Cerrone will fight at 170 pounds, however, UFC president Dana White has made it clear that, should McGregor win, he’ll likely challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in a rematch from their initial fight in October of 2018. White has described the matchup as a lightweight fight in which neither man is cutting weight.

What do you think about Till predicting an early TKO win for McGregor? Do you agree?