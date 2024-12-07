Mayssa Bastos Scores Late Catch Against Danielle Kelly to Retain Atomweight Title in Rematch – ONE Fight Night 26 Highlights

After shocking the BJJ world in August, ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Mayssa Bastos retained her title against ex-titleholder Danielle Kelly in one of the most anticipated rematches of 2024.

Earlier this year, Bastos bested Kelly in a scrap that was — in the eyes of many — too close to call. Running it back at ONE Fight Night 26 on Friday night, Bastos and Kelly picked up right where they left off, going after one another in another entertaining 10-minute showdown.

It appeared as though Kelly was on track to reclaim the 26 pounds of gold, but with 20 seconds to go, Bastos exploded and snatched Kelly’s leg. Cinching in a leg lock, Bastos was awarded the first and only catch of the contest. Unable to do anything other than defend, Kelly was forced to watch time run out on her chance to become ONE’s first-ever two-time grappling queen.

Official Result: Mayssa Bastos def. Danielle Kelly via unanimous decision to retain the ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Check out highlights from Danielle Kelly vs. Mayssa Bastos at ONE Fight Night 26:

