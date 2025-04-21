Germany’s Katharina Dalisda is ready to rumble. On Saturday, April 26th, Oktagon MMA will be putting on a stacked card at the KV Arena in Karlovy Vary. The card is so stacked that the former Strawweight Champion, Katharina Dalisda, is fighting in the 3rd fight of the night. After losing her belt in October, Dalisda makes her return to the cage, seeking a win that will propel her into a shot at the belt that she lost.

Katharina Dalisda

Dalisda won the Oktagon MMA Strawweight Title in September of 2023, and defended it once against Eva Dourthe. She was defeated by Mallory Martin, who also fights at Oktagon 70, in front of her home crowd, and she wants that revenge. Dalisda is likely hoping that Martin defeats Dourthe, so that she can exact said revenge. “Tigress” hadn’t tasted defeat in 3 years prior to that defeat. On April 26th, she faces Elin Öberg, who holds a 5-3 record and is making her Oktagon MMA debut.

Katharina Dalisda on the Mallory Martin loss

Katharina Dalisda was strongly disappointed with her performance in October. Following the fight, she posted on Instagram with the following statement:

“Unfortunately, at this moment, I can’t explain exactly what caused my performance that night was the way it was and I wish I could have shown at least a small part of my progress & form. But what I know for sure is that I will soon be back on the mat and work even harder to prove at least to myself where I belong”

The fight was Martin was a rematch, after Dalisda defeated Martin, on her way to becoming the Strawweight Champion. If Dalisda defeats Öberg, she would find herself in a potential trilogy bout with Martin.

Mallory Martin faces Eva Dourthe at Oktagon 70

While we talk about the potential trilogy fight, we have to remember that Martin has no easy task in front of her, in Eva Dourthe. The former title challenger will attempt to win the title for the second time. Dourthe was defeated by Dalisda in February of 2024, but won on a Dynamite MMA card, to help her earn another shot at the belt. Either of these ladies would have to face Dalisda if she is to win in a rematch. Both of these fights find themselves on the Prelims of the Tipsport Gamechanger Tournament dominated card.