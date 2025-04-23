Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler Verbally Agree to Showdown: ‘Unfinished Business’

Here we go again…

After more than a year’s worth of back-and-forth between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, the two were finally set to square off at UFC 303 last summer. Of course, the fight never came to fruition after ‘Mystic Mac’ bowed out due to a broken pinky toe.

It was then that fans were finally ready to move on from McGregor, acquiescing to the idea that he would never step foot inside the Octagon ever again. Unfortunately, the Irishman simply refuses to accept that.

Recently, McGregor took to X and declared that he and ‘Iron’ have “unfinished business.” Of course, it didn’t take long for Chandler to respond, writing, “Unfinished Business Loading….”

Fight Fans have zero interest in Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Needless to say, fans were less than hyped to see Chandler and McGregor picking up where they left off last year.

“Let’s be real, this fight’s all talk,” one user wrote on X. “Conor’s not stepping in that cage anytime soon.” “No way bro is taking the bait AGAIN,” another added. “There is no hype for this fight anymore.” “Where can I bet my house that this fight never happens?”

Conor McGregor has not competed inside the Octagon since suffering a second straight loss against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Overall, the former champ-champ is 1-4 in his last five, including a loss against boxing icon Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

McGregor’s only win in the last nine years was a 40-second knockout against Donald Cerrone in January 2020. Before that, you’d have to go all the way back to 2016 to find an instance where McGregor’s hand was raised inside the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler is fresh off his third loss in a row after getting properly pummeled by Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 in Miami.

Overall, ‘Iron’ is 2-5 under the UFC banner with his only victories over the last five years coming against Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson.