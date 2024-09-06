Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko Betting Odds and Match Preview

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are set to face off for the third time in their highly anticipated trilogy bout at UFC 306 on September 14, 2024, at the Sphere in Las Vegas. This fight will serve as the co-main event for Noche UFC, a card celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

Alexa Grasso

Mexico’s Alexa Grasso currently holds the world championship at flyweight with a record of 16-3-1. She is dangerous in all areas of MMA but has a focus on boxing. She made history by becoming the first female UFC champion from Mexico. Inspired by eh rich boxing culture of Mexico, Grasso was inspired to get into combat sports.

Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko has a background in kickboxing and Muay Thai. The former long-reigning champion boasts an impressive record of 23 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw. Prior to her loss to Grasso, she was considered one of the most dominant champions in UFC history, having defended her title seven times.

‘Bullet’ Valentina Shevchenko was a fighter born in the Soviet Union and is from Kyrgyzstani originally, born into a military family. She has spent a lifetime in combat sports, taking up taekwondo at just the age of 5. As a Muay Thai fighter, she earned several world titles before transitioning to MMA.

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

In their first meeting, Grasso was able to take the title from Shevchenko via submission, their second fight ended in a draw. Now, they look to settle the score. This result left many fans and pundits divided, setting the stage for their upcoming trilogy fight to settle the score once and for all.

Grasso will be looking to cement her status as the true champion of the division, while Shevchenko aims to reclaim her title and prove that her initial loss was a fluke. Both fighters have shown improvements since their first encounter, with Grasso working on her wrestling and ground game, and Shevchenko adjusting her strategy to be more cautious and tactical.

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko trilogy fight at UFC 306 is extremely close in terms of odds. FanDuel has listed the fight as nearly a pick’em, with Grasso at -120 and Shevchenko at -106. Other sportsbooks have similar odds, with Caesars offering the best price on Shevchenko at -105, and Bet365 offering the best price on Grasso at -110.

The close odds show how competitive their previous two fights have been, with Grasso winning the first by submission and the second ending in a split draw. Given how evenly matched they appear to be, there doesn’t seem to be a clear betting favorite heading into this trilogy bout.

September 14 will see UFC 306 go down live from Las Vegas, Nevada as a celebration for Mexico. In the main event, the bantamweight title will be on the line as Merab Dvalishvili, the relentless wrestler, looks to take the crown from fan-favorite Sean O’Malley, a sniper with power in his hands. Featherweights Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes will also be featured, among other bouts.