Former UFC champion, Daniel Cormier, made his WWE debut on Saturday as a special guest referee.

Daniel Cormier is making the most of life outside of the octagon, getting to spend more quality time with his family while also making successful ventures into commentating and podcasting.

The former Olympian has now added another feather to his cap, making his debut for the famed wrestling promotion WWE on Saturday night as a guest referee. Cormier would ref the main event of the night between Seth Rollins and MMA fighter turned professional wrestler Matt Riddle, in a ‘fight pit’ match.

Cormier, who is a lifelong professional wrestling fan, looked ecstatic as he made his way to the ring wearing the classic black and white stripes.

The match would produce some highlight real moments, with Riddle performing some high-flying moves, one of which paid homage to his MMA days.

Daniel Cormier to WWE?

There has been a long tradition of MMA fighters making a transition to professional wrestling, names like Ken Shamrock, Ronda Rousey, and Dan Severn all made successful moves to the ring.

Cormier said that there were no set-in-stone plans to compete in the WWE, but he did not close the door on a future match with former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar

“There’s been a lot of talk about me potentially wrestling Brock Lesnar down the line,” Cormier said via his YouTube channel. “Because the moment you’re involved in the show people start to wonder because Brock and I had that big thing back in 2018 after I beat stipe. One of the funnest thing I’ve done because I really did want to fight Brock and I though it would be a very good fight and a fun fight.”

“Guys there is no future between Brock and I to my knowledge right now, but you never know what’s gonna happen down the line.”



