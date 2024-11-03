Daniel Cormier claps back at UFC athlete, calls him a ‘Moron’

UFC Hall of Fame inductee and long-time colo-commenator, Daniel Cormier has hit out at surging welterweight contender, Rinat Fakhretdinov following his controversial win at UFC 308 last month against Carlos Leal, after voicing his displeasure with he commentary on show.

Fakhretdinov, who amassed his fifth Octagon victory in his sixth fight with the promotion, turned in a controversial unanimous decision win over opponent, Leal in their preliminary card opener at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

Landing another victory, Russian contender, Fakhretdinov’s sole non-win in that six fight run in the promotion came in the form of a majority decision draw against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, whilst landing other wins over the likes of Nicolas Dalby, Kevin Lee, Bryan Battle, and Andreas Michalidis.

And off the back of his decision success against Leal despite many critics pointing to a deserved success for the former, Fakhretdinov hit at the likes of Cormier, as well as fellow color-commentator, Paul Felder, and long-time play-by-play best, Jon Anik for their commentary on his bout in the UAE last month.

Sharing his thoughts on Fakhretdinov’s comments, Lafayette veteran, Cormier dismissed such claims, labelling the Russian a “moron” for his take following UFC 308.

Daniel Cormier hits out at Rinat Fakhretdinov ahead of UFC Edmonton

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

I don’t know what this dude was talking about,” Daniel Cormier said of Rinat Fakhretdinov during his media availability ahead of UFC Fight Night Edmonton. “Listen, bro, he lost. I don’t care how many times he complains. These fighters, they go and they fight, and it was so clear that [Fakhretdinov] lost the fight. He gets a microphone and he goes and sticks his foot in his mouth.”

“That’s the problem, he’s a moron, and he just needs to recognize that he lost,” Daniel Cormier explained. “Just take [the criticism], you got gifted a win. Take it and keep your head tucked down until you fight somebody next time.”