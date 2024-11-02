Brandon Moreno Delivers Dominant Performance in Return Fight Against Amir Albazi – UFC Edmonton Highlights

Brandon Moreno delivered a masterful performance in his return to the Octagon at UFC Edmonton.

After suffering a couple of split decision losses in his last two outings, ‘The Assassin Baby’ returned to the win column in a most impressive fashion on Saturday night, busting up fellow top-five ranked contender Amir Albazi in the evening’s main event.

Throughout the 25-minute affair, Moreno utilized his jab and calf kicks to kick Albazi at bay and wobbled the Iraqi standout with a slew of stinging overhand rights. In the third round, Moreno landed a head kick that had Albazi wobbled, but Moreno exercised caution and stopped himself from rushing in for a quick finish.

That allowed Albazi time to recover, but he was never able to match the speed or the output of the former flyweight world champion.

With 30 seconds to go, Moreno pulled a move out of Max Holloway’s bag of tricks and pointed to the mat, challenging Albazi to stand in the center of the Octagon and trade with him. For the most part, Albazi obliged but was forced to back away when Moreno busted out the rolling thunder with only seconds left on the clock.

Official Result: Brandon Moreno def. Amir Albazi via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)

Check Out Highlights From Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi at UFC Edmonton:

HOW ABOUT THAT CANADA. We go to our scorecards next! #UFCEdmonton pic.twitter.com/QqhT3C8ZZC — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) November 3, 2024

What a battle! Brandon Moreno defeats Amir Albazi in our #UFCEdmonton main event! pic.twitter.com/LDa06swsUW — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) November 3, 2024

WELCOME BACK BRANDON MORENO 😤



The Assassin Baby dominates through 5 rounds for the victory! #UFCEdmonton pic.twitter.com/JSwWEegBfY — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2024