Brandon Moreno Delivers Dominant Performance in Return Fight Against Amir Albazi – UFC Edmonton Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi - UFC Edmonton Highlights

Brandon Moreno delivered a masterful performance in his return to the Octagon at UFC Edmonton.

After suffering a couple of split decision losses in his last two outings, ‘The Assassin Baby’ returned to the win column in a most impressive fashion on Saturday night, busting up fellow top-five ranked contender Amir Albazi in the evening’s main event.

Brandon Moreno

Throughout the 25-minute affair, Moreno utilized his jab and calf kicks to kick Albazi at bay and wobbled the Iraqi standout with a slew of stinging overhand rights. In the third round, Moreno landed a head kick that had Albazi wobbled, but Moreno exercised caution and stopped himself from rushing in for a quick finish.

READ MORE:  Joe Rogan ranks Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling over Khabib Nurmagomedov's after stunning submission

That allowed Albazi time to recover, but he was never able to match the speed or the output of the former flyweight world champion.

Brandon Moreno

With 30 seconds to go, Moreno pulled a move out of Max Holloway’s bag of tricks and pointed to the mat, challenging Albazi to stand in the center of the Octagon and trade with him. For the most part, Albazi obliged but was forced to back away when Moreno busted out the rolling thunder with only seconds left on the clock.

Brandon Moreno

Official Result: Brandon Moreno def. Amir Albazi via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)

Brandon Moreno

Check Out Highlights From Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi at UFC Edmonton:

READ MORE:  Khamzat Chimaev's Close Relationship with Ramzan Kadyrov Sparks Controversy: UFC Faces Dilemma Says Former Fighter

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts