Daniel Cormier Tells Stipe Miocic To ‘Man Up’, Won’t Fight Anybody Else

Spread the word!













Daniel Cormier believes UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic should ‘man up’ and fight him.

Miocic recently recovered from an eye injury sustained from an eye poke from Cormier during their UFC 241 rematch in August which the former won.

However, his agent recently claimed that Miocic could still be on the sidelines for a bit, but when he’s ready to return, he would like to face someone he hasn’t beaten before. Cormier responded to this by telling Miocic to do the right thing and give him his rematch.

Cormier added that he’s willing to wait until the summer but has no interest in facing anybody else.

“Stipe’s not the only guy that’s banged up and hurt,” Cormier said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “I had a bad back surgery last December. … We’ll see what happens. I don’t really feel like fighting anyone else. It’s going to be for the championship or I’m not going to fight.”

UFC president Dana White previously claimed that the trilogy fight would be next for both competitors with Cormier revealing it would be his retirement fight.

But given the way things are unfolding, it seems to “DC” that Miocic doesn’t want to fight him again — and he can understand why:

“Stipe Miocic has the ability to retire me,” Cormier added. “I gave him the rematch. I wasn’t ready to fight Derrick Lewis but the UFC needed someone. I’m the guy that’s always stepped up. They gave me a fight I thought I could compete in. That’s why I fought him on 17 days [notice] in November.

“It’s so crazy to me how he was so quick to step up on three weeks notice back then because he didn’t have the belt. But the moment he gets the belt, he just changes. I don’t understand how people don’t see who he truly is. It’s kind of insane but it is what it is. If he wants to man up and fight me, he’ll man up and fight me. … I won almost four rounds. … I could imagine why he wouldn’t want to fight me.”

What do you think of Cormier’s comments?