Uros Medic Set To Headline UFC Belgrade In Homecoming Bout Against 25-Fight Veteran On August 1
Uros Medic is finally set to make his long-awaited professional debut on Serbian home soil.
The promotion confirmed last month that it will stage its first-ever event in the Slavic nation, with a Fight Night card titled UFC Belgrade set for August 1 at the Belgrade Arena. The announcement immediately sparked expectations that local standouts like Medic would play a key role, especially after openly advocating for the UFC to bring an event to Serbia.
Now, “The Doctor” is set to realize that vision, securing a homecoming appearance in the main event on a historic night for the promotion.
Uros Medic vs Daniel Rodriguez Set For UFC Belgrade Main Event
On Monday, the MMA organization announced that Uros Medic is set to headline UFC Belgrade in a welterweight clash against fellow Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Daniel Rodriguez. News of the matchup was first reported by MMA journalist Marcel Dorff.
Medic enters the bout off a highlight-reel knockout victory over veteran Geoff Neal at UFC Houston in February, extending his current winning streak to three fights. The 33-year-old Serbian last suffered defeat in January 2025, when he was stopped via first-round knockout by Punahele Soriano at UFC Vegas 101.
“The Doctor” holds a 7-3 record in the UFC, highlighted by knockout victories over Muslim Salikhov, Gilbert Urbina, and Tim Means. Medic owns a 13-3 professional record overall, with every one of his wins coming by way of finish.
Meanwhile, Rodriguez was last seen in action at UFC 318 in July 2025, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland. Following that win, the 39-year-old Californian later revealed he was detained in Mexico for several months after allegedly crossing the border with a joint in his car.
“D-Rod” is riding a three-fight winning streak and holds a 10-4 record in the UFC. Overall, Rodriguez stands at 20-5, with notable victories over Santiago Ponzinibbio, Li Jingliang, and Kevin Lee.