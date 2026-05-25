Uros Medic Set To Headline UFC Belgrade In Homecoming Bout Against 25-Fight Veteran On August 1

Uros Medic is finally set to make his long-awaited professional debut on Serbian home soil.

The promotion confirmed last month that it will stage its first-ever event in the Slavic nation, with a Fight Night card titled UFC Belgrade set for August 1 at the Belgrade Arena. The announcement immediately sparked expectations that local standouts like Medic would play a key role, especially after openly advocating for the UFC to bring an event to Serbia.

🗣️ Serbia, we're on our way!



The Octagon lands for the FIRST TIME in Belgrade on August 1! 🇷🇸



🎟️🔗 Register your interest today: https://t.co/3d2k0Fp5ZY pic.twitter.com/7iP9eHMI7N — UFC (@ufc) April 27, 2026

Now, “The Doctor” is set to realize that vision, securing a homecoming appearance in the main event on a historic night for the promotion.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 21: Uros Medic of Serbia reacts after a knockout victory against Geoff Neal in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Toyota Center on February 21, 2026, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Uros Medic vs Daniel Rodriguez Set For UFC Belgrade Main Event

On Monday, the MMA organization announced that Uros Medic is set to headline UFC Belgrade in a welterweight clash against fellow Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Daniel Rodriguez. News of the matchup was first reported by MMA journalist Marcel Dorff.

#UFCBelgrade main event is OFFICIAL 🇷🇸 @urketaraketa vs @DRODUFC will headline the first-ever UFC Fight Night in Belgrade, Serbia!



[ August 1st | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/JgjL6M1MU4 — UFC (@ufc) May 25, 2026

Medic enters the bout off a highlight-reel knockout victory over veteran Geoff Neal at UFC Houston in February, extending his current winning streak to three fights. The 33-year-old Serbian last suffered defeat in January 2025, when he was stopped via first-round knockout by Punahele Soriano at UFC Vegas 101.

“The Doctor” holds a 7-3 record in the UFC, highlighted by knockout victories over Muslim Salikhov, Gilbert Urbina, and Tim Means. Medic owns a 13-3 professional record overall, with every one of his wins coming by way of finish.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 21: Uros Medic reacts after knocking out Geoff Neal in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center on February 21, 2026, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Rodriguez was last seen in action at UFC 318 in July 2025, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland. Following that win, the 39-year-old Californian later revealed he was detained in Mexico for several months after allegedly crossing the border with a joint in his car.

“D-Rod” is riding a three-fight winning streak and holds a 10-4 record in the UFC. Overall, Rodriguez stands at 20-5, with notable victories over Santiago Ponzinibbio, Li Jingliang, and Kevin Lee.