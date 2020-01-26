Daniel Cormier: Stipe Miocic Should ‘Do The Right Thing’ And Give Rematch

Spread the word!













Daniel Cormier believes Stipe Miocic should do the right thing and give him a rematch.

Cormier lost his UFC heavyweight title to Miocic after suffering a fourth-round TKO defeat back in August. A trilogy fight was expected next following comments from UFC president Dana White.

However, Miocic’s agent recently revealed that they are looking at facing an opponent they haven’t beaten before in 2020. If that is the case, that would undoubtedly put a dent on Cormier’s chance at redemption, with the trilogy expected to be his retirement bout.

And so, Cormier called on Miocic to give him a rematch as it is ‘the right thing’ to do:

“I mean Stipe and I are going to fight next,” Cormier said during the UFC Raleigh broadcast. “That’s exactly what’s supposed to happen. It’s what’s gonna happen. I know they’re [Miocic camp] saying they want something new. Well, hell, I wanted something new after I beat him and I gave him a rematch. So it’s only right to do the right thing.

“You’re honorable, right Stipe? You’re a fireman, you save lives. You do the right thing all the time, right? Do the right thing and give me my rematch.”

Cormier, of course, is referring to when he wanted to face Brock Lesnar in a super fight only for it to not come to fruition. He would eventually face Miocic in a rematch over one year removed from his heavyweight title win in 2018.

What do you think of the situation? Do you think we’ll see a trilogy?