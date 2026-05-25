Conor McGregor eyes active run after Max Holloway fight

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor’s manager has shared insight into what the Irishman plans to do after his fight with Max Holloway in July.

After staying out of action for five years, McGregor is finally set to return to the octagon in the main event of UFC 329 to run it back with Holloway. The fight is a five-round welterweight contest.

After the “Blessed” fight, “The Notorious” will likely have one fight left in his contract. However, after the UFC’s Paramount deal, it is unclear if the Dubliner has signed a new multi-fight deal with the promotion. McGregor has, however, admitted that the UFC offered him a lucrative deal and that he’s happy with the numbers, and now feels more motivated than ever. During a recent sitdown, speaking about the Holloway rematch, he said:

“I’ve got a great deal off the UFC. They honored me, finally.”

Check out Conor McGregor’s comments below:

Conor McGregor spoke about the Max Holloway rematch for the first time 👀



"I've got a great deal off the UFC. They honored me, finally."



"Preparation is going very well. We're living, breathing, and sleeping in the gym."



"The opponent is a man that I've beaten before. Our last… pic.twitter.com/AWcNvO78g9 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 25, 2026

Conor McGregor’s manager is convinced “The Notorious” is looking to stay active after UFC 329

After the Max Holloway fight, Conor McGregor plans on staying active, and his manager, Audie Attar, is convinced that “The Notorious” will not wait a year after UFC 329 for his next outing. Attar told MMA Junkie:

“He’s [Conor McGregor] looking to stay active. This is the new season… The next fight [after Holloway], we’re not gonna wait a year. That’s for sure.”

Check out Audie Attar’s comments below:

Conor McGregor is looking to stay active after the Max Holloway fight 👀



“He’s looking to stay active. This is the new season… The next fight [after Holloway], we’re not gonna wait a year. That’s for sure.”



(via Audie Attar / @MMAJunkie) pic.twitter.com/nKXwkZQ5KG — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 24, 2026

If Conor McGregor returns with a bang, there are already several intriguing matchups on the table.

Ilia Topuria has already shown interest in fighting McGregor. Meanwhile, Michael Chandler still hasn’t given up hope of facing the Irishman. And lastly, if Dana White and Hunter Campbell can arrange a blockbuster showdown between McGregor and Islam Makhachev, it would undoubtedly be one of the biggest fights in MMA history.