Ray J Gets KOd, Sparks Fight Fix Talk on Adin Ross Card Sean Strickland Called The Most Shameful Thing He Has Partaken In

Ray J gets KOd, and UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland was lamenting his decision to attend the combat sports circus that Adin Ross promoted.

Brand Risk 14 was an event put on by controversial streamer Adin Ross with boxing and MMA bouts transpiring between former athletes and quasi-famous internet personalities. With the in-ring action playing out inside the UFC Meta Apex being enough of a cringe-inducing spectacle, it was compounded by elements like a Jeffrey Epstein lookalike and a fat Diddy lookalike being in the crowd at Adin Ross’ Brand Risk event.

In the fall-out of the odd cad, via the two-time UFC middleweight champion’s personal Instagram story, Strickland stated [via Bloody Elbow],

“I’ve never been a part of anything so shameful in my life. I hate myself, and I feel like less of a man after being here. Oh God, why did I agree to this? “Oh, I just got to get the f*** out of here, man. Like, Nina’s my friend. I like Adin, but I’m sick to my f***ing stomach. That was f***ed up.” “This is the most f***ed up thing I’ve ever witnessed in my entire f***ing life. I have to go home and look myself in the mirror after that. I’ve never done anything so shameful in my life, being a part of this. “Sorry, guys. I tried to be a friend, and next thing you know, my dignity is gone. F***!”

Ray J gets KOd amid references to a fraudulent fight inside the UFC Meta Apex

Ray J took part in quite a strange contest with Supa Hot Fire, aka DeWayne Stevenson, that was strange from the jump, but somehow got even weirder in the aftermath of the bout.

At Brand Risk 14, the man known as William Norwood Jr. was making some curious claims that there was some pre-arranged idea of how the fight with Supa Hot Fire would play out. The interpreted inference was that the bout was supposed to play out in a worked fashion rather than the shoot fight it was promoted as leading in. In the post-fight fall out when he had his moment on the mic, Ray J said,

“Yo, I thought we had a plan! Like a mothaf***a, bro. Damn, bro. Like that? For real, my n****? That’s janky as f*** [laughs]… I don’t want to say too much because I don’t want to get nobody in trouble, but damn, my n****. N****, we took an L tonight.”

After the in-ring interviewer engaged in an exchange attempting to mock the ‘Ray J gets KOd’ moment, the broadcaster shortly after stated he was no longer going to interview Ray J. That decision came on the heels of Norwood Jr trying to approach Supa Hot Fire and saying that he has to talk to his opponent about this situation. Ray J then reasserted himself back onto the microphone as he continued,

“Do you know how much money we lost, n****? Wow.”

The contest played out in a way prior to the finishing sequence, where intimating it was fixed didn’t seem like a far stretch at all. Supa Hot Fire did not throw a single strike in the opening round before ending things in succinct fashion during the second stanza of the contest.

Some likened Ray J’s attempted strikes to how people punch in their nightmares, and the assigned announcers for the fight were largely perplexed by his foe’s listless effort. UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan posited that Supahhotfire was utilizing a strategic consideration point with his lack of output in the opening frame, and the finish came shortly after the lightweight star highlighted this as the fight’s second round transpired.

Supah Hot Fire throws a single real punch and sparks Ray J out cold. Now Ray J is complaining cause he "thought they had a plan" pic.twitter.com/pN5E28xEV1 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 24, 2026

While the bizarre MMA bouts were regulated as amateur contests, these fights were licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission which normally requires quite a bit of competency that could be belied by such an idea, if true, that there was an attempt at fight fixing under their purview. Beyond the commission-related tendril, the idea that this was something you could bet on, within admittedly seemingly fugazi predictive markets, adds an additional level of impropriety if the ex of Kim Kardashian is to be believed here.

How apropos that one of Dana White’s big catchphrases is “that’s f****** illegal” and he could have potentially taken in a similarly illegal happening, while in attendance for this strange event which again, emanated from the UFC Meta Apex no less.