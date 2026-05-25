Conor McGregor is “living, breathing and sleeping in the gym” ahead of Max Holloway rematch

Conor McGregor has decided to live in the gym as he prepares for his UFC return. After 5 years, “The Notorious” is finally returning to the octagon in the main event of UFC 329, where he will run it back with Max Holloway.

The Irishman is coming back with big plans, and to announce his arrival with a bang, he is doing everything it takes to shine on July 11.

During a recent sit-down, McGregor revealed that he and his team are “living, breathing, and sleeping in the gym.”

“Preparation is going very well. We’re living, breathing, and sleeping in the gym.”

When McGregor and Holloway first fought in 2013, the former secured a unanimous decision victory despite tearing his ACL during the bout. Now, at UFC 329, he plans on showing his ‘growth and improvement’ as a mixed martial artist and register one more win over the best boxer in the UFC. He added:

“The opponent is a man that I’ve beaten before. Our last bout was martial arts mastery by yours truly, so I plan on doing it again. I plan on showing my growth and my improvements in there.”

Check out Conor McGregor’s comments below:

Conor McGregor spoke about the Max Holloway rematch for the first time 👀



"I've got a great deal off the UFC. They honored me, finally."



"Preparation is going very well. We're living, breathing, and sleeping in the gym."



"The opponent is a man that I've beaten before. Our last… pic.twitter.com/AWcNvO78g9 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 25, 2026

McGregor’s manager has already revealed that after the Holloway bout, “The Notorious” wants to stay busy and will be looking to fight more often.

Although many expect the Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 bout to be a striking contest, “Blessed” is preparing for everything. After losing the BMF title earlier this year and getting ragdolled by Charles Oliveira for five rounds, Holloway looks determined to be more prepared against McGregor. Recent training clips show Holloway not only working on his striking but also improving his wrestling.

Max Holloway is working on his ground game #UFC



📸@BlessedMMA pic.twitter.com/h7fuwQwetQ — The Combat Sport Poll Guy (@PollGuyUFC) May 25, 2026

UFC two-division champion believes Conor McGregor will beat Max Holloway again

Ilia Topuria believes, despite the long layoff, Conor McGregor will manage to beat Max Holloway at UFC 329. During an interview with Carlos Contreras Legaspi, Topuria said:

“I think Conor is going to win.”

The 29-year-old added that once “The Notorious” returns to winning ways on July 11, he will still have one more fight left on his contract, and Topuria will be eager to be the Irishman’s next opponent:

“If he [McGregor] wins and he has one more fight, we could end up having that fight [Me vs. Conor].”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments below:

Ilia Topuria thinks Conor McGregor will beat Max Holloway:



“I think Conor is going to win… if he wins and he has one more fight, we could end up having that fight [me vs Conor].” 👀



(via @CCLegaspi) pic.twitter.com/oAY0RzqPUv — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 22, 2026

At this point, it is unclear if McGregor has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC before his return. Some sources claim that he’s refused to sign a new deal and has just 2 bouts left before becoming a free agent.