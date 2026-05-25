Khamzat Chimaev blasts Sean Strickland in fiery deleted tweet

Khamzat Chimaev, after being dethroned by Sean Strickland by split decision early this month at UFC 328, is now claiming that the judges were biased and gave the victory to Strickland just because he’s American. He has also called out Strickland, urging him to hurry up for a title rematch and warning that he’ll make him bleed.

During the Strickland fight, after a couple of rounds, Chimaev decided not to continue with his wrestling-heavy game plan and instead chose to stand and bang. Despite “Borz” finding success on the feet, having higher output, and controlling the pace for most of the fight, the American fighter edged ahead on the scorecards and secured a split-decision victory.

Many in the MMA community believe Chimaev should have won that night, and now the Chechen-born Emirati has also given his two cents on the same. Recently, Khamzat Chimaev posted on X:

“All judges are Americans, the organization is American, the opponent is American and one is Chechen. It’s a close fight, who do you think will win? 😂”

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s comments below:

🚨 Khamzat Chimaev is claiming that the judges were biased in favor of Sean Strickland during their fight 😳



“All judges are Americans, the organization is American, the opponent is American and one is Chechen. It’s a close fight, who do you think will win? 😂” pic.twitter.com/s7ycSRtQO3 — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) May 24, 2026

Khamzat Chimaev sends chilling warning to Sean Strickland

After the title loss, Khamzat Chimaev had immediately told Dana White that he wanted to move up to light heavyweight. But now, “Borz” has decided to stay back in the middleweight division to run it back with Sean Strickland, and is confident he will get the strap back. Earlier today via X, Chimaev sent a warning to Strickland:

“I’m waiting tell me when you’re ready @SStricklandMMA Next time somebody has to be dead.”

In another post, Chimaev added:

“No excuses, I just wanna f*ck him up. This sh*t trying to run away.”

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s comments below:

Khamzat Chimaev suggested in a now-deleted tweet that he was robbed against Sean Strickland because he’s not American



“No excuses I just wanna f*ck him up. This sh*t trying to run away.” 😬 https://t.co/I48dc8zD28 pic.twitter.com/X4EKpbw19P — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 24, 2026

Although “Borz” wants to run it back with “Tarzan” right away, the current and two-time UFC middleweight titleholder does not share similar sentiments. After the win, Strickland stressed that Chimaev needs to win a couple of bouts to get another title shot.

During the UFC 328 title fight, Strickland broke his nose and is also dealing with a shoulder injury. He’s expected to remain on the sidelines for the next 3-4 months.

Meanwhile, Chimaev and his team have said they want the rematch with Strickland to happen in October, when the UFC heads to Abu Dhabi.