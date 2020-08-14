Daniel Cormier believes beating Stipe Miocic and reclaiming the heavyweight title before retiring from the sport would make him one of the greatest athletes of all-time. Cormier will complete his trilogy with Miocic in the main event at UFC 252 which takes place this Saturday (August 15). ‘DC’ is now 41 years old and has been very vocal about the fact win or lose this will be his last fight.

The former dual weight UFC champion is confident of defeating Miocic this weekend before riding off into the sunset in the most epic MMA retirement of all time and something he thinks would rival the likes of NBA legend Michael Jordan and NFL star Payton Manning who also walked away at the top.

“In mixed martial arts, yes – but then it can put you right alongside the greatest sports athletes of all time,” Cormier told reporters on Thursday at the UFC 252 pre-fight press conference. “Michael Jordan won with the Bulls when they beat the Jazz. Unfortunately he came back; I won’t come back. Peyton Manning won a Super Bowl in his last season. It would put me in that type of sphere with the greatest athletes that have ever competed across any sport. So, when I win on Saturday, I will retire in that way.”

Despite exuding confidence throughout fight week Cormier did take a brief moment to consider the prospect of falling short against Miocic at UFC 252, he said.

“I’m a guy with a big ego, and that would suck. I’ve got to be honest. To think there would be two guys in my career that were just better than me, and I had multiple chances to beat them, and I didn’t get it done … Yeah, it would suck.”

Cormier quickly bounced back to discussing the fairy tale end to his MMA career which seems born out of the fear of becoming a faded star competing on undercards and being someone prospects build a name off.

“Most guys in my position, when they’re talking about being done, they’re on the prelims somewhere, or there for some young guy to beat and elevate themselves off their name,” Cormier said. “That’s not me. I’m fighting to be the best in the world. So Saturday when I win, I’m the best in the world, but you’ve got to be comfortable walking away as the best in the world, or eventually you’re going to end up on the prelims for somebody to beat you and build off your name. It’s just the way the game works.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

