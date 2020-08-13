This Saturday (August 15) we have one of the biggest cards of the year taking place. UFC 252 will be headlined by Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III. The heavyweight duo have traded wins and will finally settle the score once and for all. In the co-main event, rising star at bantamweight Sean O’Malley will take on Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera in his toughest test to date. Before that former heavyweight king, Junior Dos Santos faces off against Jairzinho Rozenstruik with the winner moving one step closer to a shot at UFC gold.

Join LowKickMMA site manager Jordan Ellis and staff writer Ryan Galloway as they break down these fights and look ahead at what promises to be an epic night at UFC 252 – get the full podcast below…