Joaquin Buckley calls out Conor McGregor following Fourth-Straight win at UFC St. Louis: ‘Come at me, bro!’

Joaquin Buckley had a big-name callout following his big win at UFC St. Louis on Saturday night.

Still fresh from his second-round TKO victory over Vicente Luque in March, ‘New Mansa’ stepped inside the Octagon to deliver another spectacular showing in front of his hometown crow. Buckley did exactly that, dominating the significantly taller Nursulton Ruziboev in an entertaining three-round scrap during the evening’s co-main event.

After securing a decisive unanimous decision victory, Buckley used his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping to call out Irish megastar Conor McGregor, challenging the former two-division champion to step up and take on a real welterweight rather than a “midget lightweight” like Michael Chandler.

Joaquin Buckley calls out Conor McGregor.pic.twitter.com/Op2hlCjgND — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 12, 2024

“Who do I want next? He’s got a fight already booked up, but it’s a massive name. There’s only one name you should call out. A powerful name. That name is Conor McGregor. I want you. You fighting at 170, but you ain’t fighting a welterweight. You fighting a lightweight midget. Come at me, bro. You said you built your weight up, but you’re bullying Sean O’Malley and Ryan Garcia. Come and bully me and let’s see what you’re really about. “I did research on the McGregor name and you come from a long line of McHos! Your daddy was a ho. Your grand daddy was a ho. Your great great grand pappy was a ho, so I guess it’s safe to say your momma raised a ho! And if you don’t respond, the whole world will know I’m telling the truth.”

Don’t count on Seeing Joaquin Buckley vs. conor mcGregor anytime soon… Or ever

Sitting at No. 11 in the welterweight rankings, Joaquin Buckley has now won four straight and is 9-4 under the UFC banner.

‘New Mansa’ will likely look to break into the top ten in his next outing, but we wouldn’t recommend anyone hold their breath when it comes to a fight with Conor McGregor.

Of course, ‘Mystic Mac’ already has a date with former Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler. Nearly 18 months after their fight was first announced, the two high-octane superstars will square off in the UFC 303 headliner on June 29, closing out this year’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas with a bang.