Daniel Cormier doesn’t think that the recent criticisms of him and other UFC analysts of biased commentary are warranted.

Cormier has become a prominent voice in the UFC media scene since retiring last year following his trilogy loss to Stipe Miocic. Cormier serves as a regular presence as an analyst during UFC pay-per-views, Fight Night cards and also hosts a few different programs on ESPN.

However, Cormier has recently been the target of many fans and UFC athletes, accusing him of leaning towards specific fighters with who he’s trained. at UFC 267, his teammate Islam Makhachev earned a big first-round finish over Dan Hooker, and Justin Gaethje roasted Cormier and accused him of not acting impartially.

During a recent video on his YouTube program, Cormier took aim at those who feel he’s doing more harm than good in the broadcast booth.

“How could I be biased to Islam?” Cormier said. “What could I have possibly said positive about Dan Hooker in that fight? There is no bias whenever a fight is clearly on one side. That’s where it becomes a bit much for me and that’s when you start to understand and realize why the people from the outside, their opinions don’t matter as much because they make those types of claims.”

“I’m a professional and for as much as I love my teammates, I understand the difference to separate myself from that,” Cormier continued. “Look man, if you’re not getting critiqued then you’re not doing a great job.”

Cormier will return to the broadcasts this weekend at UFC 268, alongside Joe Rogan and Jon Anik. The trio has entertained fans for some of the best fights in the promotion’s history, despite the criticism from some.

Cormier is a former UFC champion who is working to achieve the same level of success in broadcasting, and he’s well on his way to doing so.

Do you think Daniel Cormier is biased in his approach to fight commentary?

