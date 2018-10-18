UFC 226 Didn’t Make Daniel Cormier Or Stipe Miocic Much Money

Daniel Cormier made history at UFC 226 this past summer.

“DC” became the UFC’s second-ever dual weight champion by defeating Stipe Miocic in the show’s main event. Cormier already held the light heavyweight title. He knocked out Miocic to capture the heavyweight belt as well. He now prepares to defend the heavyweight title at UFC 230 next month (Sat. November 3, 2018).

Despite making history at UFC 226, it turns out the monetary value of the feat didn’t quite match the impact it’ll have on his legacy. As he prepares to defend his title against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 next month, Cormier spoke to MMA Weekly to promote the fight.

The topic of a rematch with Miocic was discussed due to the former champ’s resumé. Miocic has been frustrated recently because he hasn’t received an immediate title rematch despite being the most successful heavyweight champion in history.

Cormier said he’s not afraid to fight Miocic, but the financial appeal simply isn’t there considering the revenue he made from UFC 226:

“I’m not trying to say I’m afraid of Stipe. I swear I’m not afraid of Stipe Miocic. Why would I be?” Cormier said. “It just did not make sense right now. I don’t mind fighting him again. It’s not like it was the hardest fight. “I do appreciate that he’s being vocal because sh*t man, maybe if he had done that in the beginning, maybe we would have made some money. The pay-per-view didn’t do that well because we did not make money. Obviously, issues sell. Maybe he’s trying to stir the pot a little bit to get some interest in our fight.”

Instead, Cormier faces Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230. There he will make his first career heavyweight title defense from Madison Square Garden.

The show goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from New York City on November 3, 2018.