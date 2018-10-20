Daniel Cormier Not Concerned Jon Jones Will Steal Brock Lesnar Fight

Daniel Cormier will defend his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230. Then the champ-champ has one more fight to go. He isn’t worried about Jon Jones stealing his expected payday to fight Brock Lesnar.

If “DC” loses the belt, to Lewis then this conversation is for not. If Cormier wins, however, then he fully expects to welcome “The Beast Incarnate” back to the Octagon.

The one man that could throw the proverbial monkey wrench into “DC’s” retirement fight plans is, of course, his longtime rival Jon “Bones” Jones. Jones could’ve easily been the man tasked with welcoming Lesnar back to the UFC ranks had he not been dealing with his latest United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension.

However, Jones is back, albeit in the same weight class he left. He will take on Alexander Gustafsson for light heavyweight gold at UFC 232 on December 29.

Whether or not “Bones” wins remains to be seen. But if he does beat Gus and take to the mic in an attempt to call out Lesnar, who knows in this crazy sport? However, Cormier doesn’t think the UFC brass would oblige.

Daniel Doesn’t Think So

“No (I’m not worried about Jones taking that fight from me),” Cormier told reporters, including MMAjunkie, during a recent UFC 230 media day. “I’ve got to be honest with you: Over the course of my career, I haven’t been done like that. I haven’t had anything promised to me that hasn’t been delivered. The UFC’s been good to me. I don’t worry about that. “I know I’m going to fight Lesnar. There’s nobody or anything that could change that. They’ve never done me like that, so there’s no reason to believe it would start now.”

If Cormier does get past the incredibly likable Lewis, he would find himself in a confusing position. A third fight with Jones stokes his competitive flame. But a potential fight with Lesnar is a financial windfall that only comes down the pipe once in a lifetime.

“When I was on the (UFC 200) card he was fighting Mark Hunt, he wasn’t fighting for the title or it might’ve been even bigger,” Cormier said. “Think about it: He fought Mark Hunt in the co-main event and we did 1.2 million buys. Imagine if he’s fighting for the heavyweight championship of the world? People will truly tune in.”

“DC” said he would also like to fight Lesnar to settle the score once and for all. He is, of course, referring to the night he beat Stipe Miocic to capture the heavyweight title.

Lesnar was inexplicably let into the Octagon and proceeded to rush the newly crowned champion.

Settling The Score With Lesnar

“When I was in there with Lesnar on July 7 and he pushed me, I was like, ‘Holy (expletive),’ I’m having a WrestleMania moment. I’ve got to be honest. I was having a WrestleMania moment. It was the greatest thing ever. I wanted to hit him, but my hand was hurting. He was big and I was kind of thrown off. His outfit was kind of jacked up. … I want to fight Brock. It will be fun.”

Let us know what you think. If “DC” has one more fight to go, who should it be against?