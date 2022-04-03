Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has stated that he believes Khamzat Chimaev is making a mistake by making his friendship with Darren Till such a public spectacle.

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till have become firm friends as of late, with Till making the move to All Stars Sweden in order to train alongside ‘Borz.’ Both Till and Chimaev work with an NFT Platform named Blockassest, that has been uploading episodes of the two fighters’ time training with each other.

The videos are extremely entertaining to fans of MMA, but Daniel Cormier feels that they are not doing Khamzat Chimaev any favors. In a recent interview with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, ‘DC’ stated that Chimaev would do better to embrace the sense of mystique, rather than publicize so much of his day-to-day life.

“I love the whole buddy buddy thing with Darren Till,” said Cormier. “(But) I think it’s a mistake. I think he should continue to be a mystery to people. I think he should spend as little time in front of the public, and showing who he is, pulling the curtain back. I would pull the curtain back as little as I could if I’m Khamzat. Just because the mystery is good for him.”

Daniel Cormier Believes Khamzat Chimaev Is One Of The ‘Scariest Contenders’ In Recent Memory

Daniel Cormier appears to be right on board the Khamzat Chimaev hype train. Chimaev faces off against Gilbert Burns on the main card of UFC 273, and Cormier was full of praises for the undefeated welterweight.

Cormier stated that: “I think he’s the scariest contender we have seen for a while. The odds may seem high… But if you think he’s gonna win that fight which a lot of people do, then the odds don’t really matter. But I do believe that he’s the most scary contender we’ve had for a while.”

