“It’s Time Now For Legacy” – Daniel Cormier Caught In Hilarious Attempt To Convince Top MMA Free Agent To Join UFC

UFC great and commentator Daniel Cormier was caught in a hilarious moment attempting to convince one of MMA’s top free agents to join the promotion.

Cormier was spotted backstage at UFC 330 with the free agent in question and even asked him to listen to what Khabib Nurmagomedov would have to say.

The fighter is Usman Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s cousin. He was there with Islam Makhachev’s team to support the Dagestani in his quest for his first welterweight title defense (which he eventually succeeded at). And here’s what Cormier said to Nurmagomedov:

It’s time now for legacy. It’s time for legacy. You think they’re bums? Come show me…Hey, Khabib [Nurmagomedov] say – you have to listen to him.

Check out the clip of Daniel Cormier convincing Usman Nurmagomedov to join the UFC below:

DC staying in recruiting mode after #UFC330 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BGrGlpdQKu — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) August 16, 2026

Nurmagomedov only recently became a free agent after his win over Archie Colgan a couple of weeks ago at PFL New York. A first-round KO win over Colgan saw the 28-year-old defend his PFL Lightweight Championship for the second time (also fighting out his contract).

Usman Nurmagomedov scored a KO win over Archie Colgan at PFL New York (Image: @PFLMMA/X)

UFC President Dana White was also recently asked whether the promotion would sign Nurmagomedov, and he replied, “Sure.”

Daniel Cormier Was Roasted by Islam Makhachev after the Latter “beat all his records”

Following his win over Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330, Islam Makhachev roasted Daniel Cormier. In a conversation with Din Thomas and Chris Weidman, Makhachev hilariously quipped, much to the amusement of others listening:

DC don’t have any records more than me. I beat all his records. But one thing I cannot beat, I can not be like him fat. That’s it.

Check out the clip of Islam Makhachev roasting Daniel Cormier:

Islam just ROASTED DC 😂



"DC don't have any records more than me. I beat all his records. But one thing I cannot beat, I can not be like him fat. That's it."



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/lFSDX4kh7y — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) August 16, 2026

Like Makhachev, the legendary Cormier was a two-division champion too. He first won the light heavyweight belt in May 2015 at UFC 187, before going on to win the heavyweight title in July 2018, against Stipe Miocic.