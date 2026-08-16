Carlos Prates Sends Terrifying Warning to Islam Makhachev After UFC 330 Win

Top UFC 170-pound contender Carlos Prates has sent a chilling warning to Islam Makhachev after the latter’s most recent win.



This past weekend, welterweight champion Islam Makhachev successfully defended his strap, defeating Ian Machado Garry by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 330.

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It was good to be back in Philly for #UFC330! pic.twitter.com/0DrF2lL0wB — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2026

Prates, who was at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for UFC 330, sent a warning to Makhachev while calling out the pound-for-pound king.

The 32-year-old is currently riding a three-fight win streak, and all of those victories have come via knockout. He has sent 2 former champions to the shadow realm back-to-back, and now, he wants to do the same to Makhachev. During an interview with Pedro Baptista, “The Nightmare” quipped:

“I [have] a message for Islam Makhachev. I will knock you out, bro. I will knock you out. I will bring that belt to Brazil. The first welterweight champion from Brazil.”

Check out Carlos Prates’ comments below:

Carlos Prates sent a message to Islam Makhachev after his win last night:



"I will knock you out, bro. I will knock you out. I will bring that belt to Brazil. The first welterweight champion from Brazil." 😳



(via @mmacrash) pic.twitter.com/FmorNR1WoQ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 16, 2026

Islam Makhachev promises to be an active UFC champ, names Carlos Prates as next deserving title challenger

Islam Makhachev plans to enter the octagon once more before Ramadan. At the UFC 330 post-fight presser, the Russian fighter confirmed that he suffered no serious injuries during the Ian Machado Garry fight and is game to fight early next year or late this year:

“Bro, we have to fight before Ramadan, 100%. January, end of [2026], we have to fight. I’m 34 years old, I have to fight as soon as possible. I’m not cutting much weight; I don’t have any big injuries. That’s it.”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below:

🚨 Islam Makhachev says he will 100% have one more fight before Ramadan 👀



"Bro we have to fight before Ramadan, 100%. January, end of [2026] we have to fight. I'm 34 years old, I have to fight as soon as possible.



I'm not cutting much weight, I don't have any big injuries.… pic.twitter.com/HCht7yxXax — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 16, 2026

Islam Makhachev believes top contender Carlos Prates deserves the next welterweight title shot over Michael Morales and Shavkat Rakhmonov. During the UFC 330 post-fight show, he said this about “The Nightmare.”

“Shavkat is not fighting, Prates still fighting, still active… Morales also is good but I don’t remember last time he fight. If you ask who is more deserving, I think Carlos Prates.”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below: