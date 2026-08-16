Watch: Joe Rogan Credits Islam Makhachev With Beating A Fighter He’s Never Actually Fought

Joe Rogan made a huge blunder while talking about Islam Makhachev‘s past opponents during the UFC 330 post-event segment.

With so much scrutiny on Rogan and Daniel Cormier’s commentary lately, this viral clip just makes it worse.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 15: Ian Machado Garry of Ireland punches Islam Makhachev of Russia in a welterweight title bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on August 15, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

In the main event, Makhachev scored a unanimous decision win over Ian Machado Garry to retain his welterweight title, and it was after the fight that Rogan was showering the Dagestani with praise while bringing up his track record.

And then he brought up Justin Gaethje as one of the opponents Makhachev beat, with Cormier also seemingly agreeing with it. Here’s what Rogan said:

Look at what he did to Justin Gaethje, look at what he did to Dustin Poirier. Look at what he did to Charles Oliveira.

Check out Joe Rogan’s botch at UFC 330 below:

Joe Rogan invented a fight between Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje during the UFC 330 close 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ab9e8NAvU3 — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) August 16, 2026

And as expected, the trolls were at it, with some also mocking Cormier for not even correcting Rogan. One fan claimed that he might have confused Makhachev for Khabib Nurmagomedov, while another referenced ChatGPT making stuff up.

With the Win Over Ian Machado Garry, Islam Makhachev has Gone Past Anderson Silva’s Record

Following his win over Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330, Islam Makhachev has gone past Anderson Silva’s record for the longest winning streak in the promotion.

Anderson Silva had a 16-fight unbeaten run that was bettered by Islam Makhachev recently (Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC)

Silva, who was unbeaten from 2006-2012, boasted a staggering 16-fight win streak during that period. Makhachev, who had already hit the same mark following his welterweight title win against Jack Della Maddalena last year, has now surpassed the Brazilian with 17 wins in a row.

It is worth noting that Makhachev’s unbeaten run began in 2016.