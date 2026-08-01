Dana White Has One-Word Response To Potentially Signing ‘Free Agent’ Usman Nurmagomedov

Dana White shared a one-word response to whether he would be interested in bringing one of MMA’s hottest free agents, Usman Nurmagomedov, to the UFC.

The Russian took on Archie Colgan yesterday at PFL New York and earned a stunning first-round knockout win over the American to successfully defend his PFL Lightweight Championship for the second time. It was also Colgan’s first-ever loss in his professional MMA career.

Usman Nurmagomedov landing a brutal headkick on Archie Colgan (Image: @PFLMMA/X)

Following his win, Nurmagomedov addressed his future, speaking to the reporters. Still undecided, the 28-year-old stated that he would have to talk with Khabib and his team to make a decision, with Jake Paul’s (MVP-PFL merger) takeover also in his mind.

In the wake of this, Dana White was asked at the presser following the conclusion of UFC Belgrade if he would be interested in signing Nurmagomedov. The UFC President had a one-word response, with a smirk:

Sure.

Check out Dana White’s response to bringing Usman Nurmagomedov to the UFC, below (1:17 mark):

Usman Nurmagomedov is 22-0 in his MMA career, And It Might Be High Time The UFC Signs Him

Usman Nurmagomedov is still unbeaten in his 22-fight career. The Russian made his MMA debut when he was just 18, back in March 2017.

And, in only his 12th professional fight, he was in the now-defunct Bellator, and there was no looking back after that. Just 19 months into his Bellator debut, he went on to win the Lightweight World Championship. He now boasts wins over notable fighters like Patricky Pitbull, Benson Henderson, and Paul Hughes (twice), and only looks to be going from strength to strength.

PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov is 22-0 in his MMA career (Image via: usman_nurmagomedov on Instagram)

With the UFC’s lightweight division still as exciting as ever, it might be high time for the promotion to sign the 28-year-old Russian.