Dana White Blasts Ian Garry’s “Killer Instinct” After UFC 330 Loss to Islam Makhachev

Dana White believes Ian Machado Garry let a possible UFC title upset slip away at UFC 330 and he pointed straight at the challenger’s friendly approach in the final round. Islam Makhachev agreed, saying Garry showed too much respect during a fight he viewed as “war.

Dana White rips Ian Machado Garry’s approach at UFC 330

Makhachev retained the UFC welterweight title against Ireland’s Garry, 28, by unanimous decision in the UFC 330 main event in Philadelphia, extending his winning streak to a record 17 straight UFC victories. The result left the Irish contender with the second loss of his 19-fight professional career.

At the post-fight press conference, White said he felt the matchup was there for the Irish athlete to pull off an upset. He praised the 28-year-old’s ability, size, strength and defensive work against Makhachev’s wrestling, but was frustrated by what happened when the fifth round began.

“I think Ian is a talented guy. If he had even an ounce of killer instinct, in that fifth round, you don’t come out and hug and shake hands,” White said. “That sh*t drives me crazy. You come out in that fifth round with a flying knee and try to finish the fight.”

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 15: Islam Makhachev of Russia and Ian Machado Garry of Ireland shake hands after a welterweight title bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on August 15, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

White’s view was that the 28-year-old athlete had done enough damage to identify an opening. He noted Makhachev had absorbed body work and facial damage, then argued the challenger should have treated the final five minutes as a chance to change the fight rather than an occasion for another show of sportsmanship.

Dana White says Ian Garry lost to Islam Makhachev because he didn't have any "killer instinct" 😬



"I think Ian is a talented guy. If he had even an ounce of killer instinct, in that fifth round, you don't come out and hug and shake hands. That sh*t drives me crazy.



You come out… pic.twitter.com/HReS5K9Q5e — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 16, 2026

Islam Makhachev saw it similarly

Makhachev, who won the bout through control and grappling, had no issue with Garry’s conduct as a person. But he also could not work out why his opponent repeatedly embraced him around the rounds and showed deference during a championship fight.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 15: Ian Machado Garry of Ireland punches Islam Makhachev of Russia in a welterweight title bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on August 15, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“Bro I don’t understand. This is a fight, we don’t have to hug each other every round. We’re going to war,” Makhachev said. “I respect all my opponents, but Ian respects too much. It’s not something you have to play. This is fight, this is not game.”

Islam Makhachev agrees with Dana White, and doesn't understand why Ian Garry was so nice to him during their fight:



"Bro I don't understand. This is a fight, we don't have to hug each other every round. We're going to war.



I respect all my opponents, but Ian respects too much.… https://t.co/9WQYv0tCxE pic.twitter.com/ZfKXh2SkJL — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 16, 2026

The numbers tell a different but related story. Makhachev landed seven takedowns, controlled Garry for more than 12 minutes and held a major edge in cage control. Garry landed 29 significant strikes to Makhachev’s 22 and bloodied the champion during clinch exchanges, yet the champion’s wrestling work decided the rounds.

After the final bell, Garry raised Makhachev’s hand. He apologized to Irish fans but said he remained proud of his route to the title fight and vowed to return.

Garry’s link to Eddie Hearn has drawn attention given White and Hearn’s public business rivalry, but it does not appear connected to Garry’s UFC fight preparation or negotiations. In June, Garry joined Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency for commercial representation, marketing and brand opportunities.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 15: Ian Machado Garry of Ireland punches Islam Makhachev of Russia in a welterweight title bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on August 15, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

White’s criticism, then, was aimed at mentality inside the Octagon, not Garry’s representation. For the UFC CEO, a respectful fifth-round embrace was the wrong response when a belt, an unbeaten UFC run and a chance to derail Makhachev’s record chase were on the line.