“This Might Be As Far As She Can Go”: Din Thomas Retires From Cornering After Gillian Robertson’s UFC 330 Loss

Din Thomas says his time as a fight cornerman is over following Gillian Robertson’s unsuccessful UFC strawweight title challenge at UFC 330. Thomas made the announcement after Robertson lost a unanimous decision to champion Mackenzie Dern in Philadelphia.

Dern retained the 115-pound belt by scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 in the UFC 330 co-main event at Xfinity Mobile Arena. It was Dern’s first successful title defense, and it left Robertson short in her first UFC championship opportunity.

Robertson entered the bout with her grappling regarded as a potential route to the upset, but Dern controlled the majority of the five-round contest. Dern defended Robertson’s early takedown attempts, mixed in cleaner work on the feet, and repeatedly put Robertson on the canvas herself.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 13: Gillian Robertson of Canada is seen on stage during the UFC 330 press conference at Xfinity Mobile Arena on August 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The champion took Robertson‘s back in the opening round and threatened a rear-naked choke before the horn. Dern returned to dominant positions through the second, third and fourth rounds, working from top control and pursuing submissions without finding a finish. Robertson had her best stretch in the fifth, scoring a takedown and spending time in top position, though it was not enough to change the outcome.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 15: Mackenzie Dern reacts after a victory against Gillian Robertson of Canada in the UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 330 event at Xfinity Mobile Arena on August 15, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Din Thomas Retires From Cornering After Gillian Robertson’s UFC 330 Title Loss

After the fight, Thomas delivered a candid message on the UFC Paramount post-fight broadcast and said he had reached the end of his coaching role with Robertson.

“I think that might be as far as she can go, and I’m officially retiring from cornering fighters tonight,” Thomas said. “I’m no longer cornering fighters. I told myself I would see her journey out and take her as far as I think she can go, and this might be as far as she can go.”

Din Thomas announced that he is retiring from cornering fighters



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/zdkW27eVxk — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) August 16, 2026

Thomas later explained that the commitment required to be a full-time cornerman played into his decision. He said fighters need someone able to devote the complete fight-week workload to them, including the weight-cut process, and he does not believe he can offer that level of involvement going forward.

The timing made the announcement stand out. Thomas was in Robertson’s corner for the biggest fight of her UFC career, but the result was a difficult stylistic outcome: a grappler unable to consistently establish her preferred positions against a champion who repeatedly won the battles for control.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 14: Gillian Robertson of Canada reacts after round two against Amanda Lemos of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on March 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Thomas has been a familiar face across MMA for years, both as a coach and as an on-air analyst plus as a fighter. His decision concerns cornering fighters, rather than necessarily ending his presence in the sport altogether. UFC CEO Dana White said he had not heard about Thomas’ decision beforehand and suggested the grind of working with fighters may have led to the move.