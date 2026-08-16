Islam Makhachev Reveals What Khabib Nurmagomedov Told Him Before The Final Round At UFC 330

Islam Makhachev has revealed what his longtime friend and training partner, the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov, told him in the corner before the final round of his UFC 330 title fight could commence.

This past weekend, Makhachev successfully defended his 170-pound strap, defeating Ian Machado Garry by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 330.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 15: Ian Machado Garry of Ireland punches Islam Makhachev of Russia in a welterweight title bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on August 15, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Although “The Future” did a great job over 25 minutes, showcasing incredible takedown and submission defense against Makhachev, the Dagestani wrestling maestro still managed to glue Garry to the canvas for 12 minutes and 30 seconds. The 34-year-old also scored seven takedowns.

Garry did an excellent job in the striking department and nearly turned Makhachev’s face into a horror movie scene. He landed more total strikes, significant strikes, and body shots than Makhachev. Yet, the champion who dropped “The Future” once in the second stanza with a high head kick came out ahead on the judges’ scorecards.

🚨 Islam Makhachev drops Ian Machado Garry with a kick to the head. pic.twitter.com/8RlaJibZks — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) August 16, 2026

What Khabib Nurmagomedov told Islam Makhachev before the final round of the UFC 330 Ian Machado Garry title fight

Despite the dominance in the earlier rounds, before the final frame, Islam Makhachev’s corner was not too sure their fighter had done enough. Thus, “The Eagle” told his protege that he needed to win the final round. At the post-fight presser, Makhachev revealed what Nurmagomedov told him in between Rounds 4 and 5:

“I thought I was winning 3 rounds before the final round. But Khabib told me that I need to win the 5th round… I slowed down in the 3rd and 4th rounds, so I had more energy in the 5th.” [h/t: Home of Fight]

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below:

👀🚨 Islam Makhachev says Khabib told him in the corner he NEEDS TO win the 5th round:



"I thought I was winning 3 rounds before the final round. But Khabib told me that I need to win the 5th round.



I slowed down in 3rd and 4th rounds, so I had more energy in the 5th."



🎥… pic.twitter.com/p2qLH6GevL — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 16, 2026

In the final stanza, just when Garry looked sharp and fresh, and fans expected the Irishman to stop Makhachev, the latter took “The Future” down and kept him trapped until the final bell.