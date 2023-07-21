UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier is more than willing to take down a kid if it means protecting his own.

DC’ is one of the most accomplished mixed martial artists in the history of the sport, capturing both the light heavyweight and heavyweight world championships while competing in a series of matchups with general consensus MMA GOATS Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. But just because Daniel Cormier has spent most of his adult life mixing it up with the best fighters in the world, doesn’t mean he’ll hold back if your kid gets out of line.

In a video clip shared by Patrick St-Pierre on Twitter, Cormier recounted multiple incidents where he had to get a little physical in order to protect his own child and parent someone else’s out-of-control rugrat.

“I pushed a girl down one time. I’m sorry, but I’m gonna tell you the truth. When I was fighting, I was wired a little different,” Cormier said. “Little girl kept beating on Daniel and Bob and Cassandra’s house for an Easter party. She pushed him down so I pushed her down. Do you like that?“

Don’t Mess with Daniel Cormier’s Kid

Apparently, that was not the first time Cormier has taken issue with another kid, revealing another incident at a public park where ‘DC’ nearly got into it with a parent.

“Listen to this. There was a little boy at a park when Daniel was like four years old. We’re going up and down the slide, right? The little dude don’t want to wait his turn,” Cormier continued. “He keeps pushing everybody. So I tell the dude, I go to the dude’s father and I was like,’ Hey, if your kid pushes my kid one more time, I’m gonna push your a** down.’ He was like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘Man, get your kid under control. If he pushes him one more time, I’m gonna push you down.’ Dude left. He grabbed his kid and left. I was like, ‘Hell yeah. Grab your kid and leave.’ You better leave.

Of course, we would never condone anyone putting their hands on a child, especially an adult, but any parent can understand the lengths one will go to protect their child. To be fair though, Cormier’s line in the sand may be drawn a little further out than everyone else’s.