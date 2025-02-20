In a recent interview with Beyond Kickboxing, former K-1 Champion Wei Rui talks about his upcoming bout against Haggerty at ONE 171. He discusses the dangers that a fighter such as Haggerty can be for him, given that he is a two-sport world champion in ONE Championship.

Wei Rui said the following about Haggerty in anticipation of his fight in later this week.

“He is not fierce, but dangerous. We need to be careful of his strikes, speed, and aggression. Most of his finishes come out of nowhere.“

“Me myself, and my team have fully prepared for Haggerty’s techniques, and I’ve got my own strategy to face him. Let’s see!”

As one can see, Wei Rui welcomes the challenge. In his career, he has faced the pinnacle of kickboxing, facing the best of China’s kickboxing scene and making it to the top in Japan, not only becoming a K-1 champion but also a World Grand Prix tournament champion.

Wei Rui would continue face hard fights, when he debuted in ONE Championship. Facing off against the former ONE bantamweight kickboxing champion Hiroki Akimoto in a close fight, Wei Rui ultimately won out, earning him his title shot against Haggerty.

On top of his incredible accolades in kickboxing, Wei Rui has yet to lose a fight since 2018 when he originally lost his K-1 world title, going on a 21-fight win streak, and is looking to make it a 22-fight win streak against Haggerty.

Wei Rui will be looking to dominate against Johnathan Haggerty.

While Wei Rui may have respect for Haggerty’s credentials and abilities, the Wushu kickboxer feels more than ready to face off against a Muay Thai star in his own sport. As this will only be Haggerty’s second kickboxing match in his entire combat sports career.

However, Haggerty is known to be one to defy the odds when his back is against the wall. He has proven to fear no obstacles and is willing to face the best that ONE Championship has to offer whether in victory or defeat. Now he has to face off against one of the best to come out of China in order to defend his kickboxing throne.