Jonathan Haggerty Captures Second ONE World Title with vicious KO of Fabricio Andrade – ONE Fight Night 16 Highlights

In the ONE Fight Night 16 main event, Jonathan Haggerty returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok seven months removed from his stunning first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

On Friday night, ‘The General’ sought to add another ONE world title to his collection, competing for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown. Meeting him in the middle of the ring was the current ONE bantamweight MMA titleholder, Fabricio Andrade, who had sights on becoming the first fighter in ONE history to carry titles in kickboxing and mixed martial arts simultaneously.

Jonathan Haggerty went to work right out of the gate, showing off his impressive speed and combinations. Nevertheless, Andrade was determined to move forward and put pressure on his opponent, but ‘The General’ continued to light him up with a plethora of strikes that ‘Wonder Boy’ had no answer for.

Near the halfway point of the second round, Haggerty uncorked a head kick that connected clean and had Andrade on wobbly legs. Smelling blood in the water, ‘The General’ moved in and unleashed a series of strikes that had ‘Wonder Boy’ running for his life. In the end, the onslaught was too much for Andrade to endure and he eventually hit the canvas.

Andrade attempted to answer the referee’s eight-count, but was unable to recover in time, forcing the stoppage with little over a minute left in the round.

Official Result: Jonathan Haggerty def. Fabricio Andrade via KO (head kick and follow-up strikes) at 1:57 of Round 2 to capture the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Check Out Highlights From Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16 Below: