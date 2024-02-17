Jonathan Haggerty KOs Felipe Lobo in early Fight of the Year contender – ONE Fight Night 19 Highlights

Jonathan Haggerty retained his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in an early Fight of the Year contender against Brazilian knockout artist Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video.

Haggerty looked to take control of the ring and create distance with his signature push kick from the get-go, but it was just a matter of time before the ‘Demolition Man’ would find his way inside and explode. That’s exactly what Lobo did, delivering an onslaught of strikes to the head and body of the defending champ in the second half of the opening round.

A sneaky uppercut finally put Haggerty on the mat with less than a minute to go in the first, but ‘The General’ answered the count and pressed on.

In the second, Haggerty and Lobo threw caution to the wind, delivering one of the most incredible rounds in combat sports history. Both men blasted the other with fight-ending bombs, but neither man would go down. In the end, Haggerty managed to send Lobo crashing to the canvas with a counter left that hit his opponent on the button.

With the fight likely tied after two rounds, Haggerty decided he’d had enough and uncorked a nasty overhand right less than a minute into the third that put Felipe Lobo away for good.

Official Result: Jonathan Haggerty def. Felipe Lobo via KO (overhand right) at 0:45 of Round 3 to retain the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Check Out Highlights from Jonathan Haggerty vs. Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19:

Felipe Lobo has “The General” ON THE ROPES in Round 1! 😱#ONEFightNight19

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime 👉 https://t.co/6s1WMcsB25

🇬🇧🇮🇪 Watch Live on Sky Sports

🌍 Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries (check local listings)

🌍 Also available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook… pic.twitter.com/caMZczbENO — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 17, 2024

Jonathan Haggerty is NEVER out of a fight! 💯#ONEFightNight19

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime 👉 https://t.co/6s1WMcsB25

🇬🇧🇮🇪 Watch Live on Sky Sports

🌍 Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries (check local listings)

🌍 Also available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook (geo-restrictions may… pic.twitter.com/OqlB5RfRF2 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 17, 2024

AND STILL 👑 Jonathan Haggerty rallies back to retain the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title!#ONEFightNight19

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime 👉 https://t.co/6s1WMcsB25

🇬🇧🇮🇪 Watch Live on Sky Sports

🌍 Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries (check local listings)

🌍 Also available on… pic.twitter.com/KxqjCita07 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 17, 2024