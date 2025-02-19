In a backstage interview with ONE Championship, Haggerty recently predicted a finish over his next opponent, Wei Rui. Predicting that he will finish the former K-1 champion in the second round of their fight at ONE 171.

Haggerty would praise Wei Rui and say he is not overlooking the Chinese kickboxer.

“He beat Hiroki Akimoto, who is great opposition in his own right.

So, we are not taking him lightly. But we do think we can do a demolition job on him, for sure.”

“I feel confident that I can put on a spectacular performance. I want to go down the same route

as I did against Andrade, so I’m thinking a second-round stoppage. I’m coming to show

everyone why I’m still the best in the world.”

Wei Rui is Haggerty’s most difficult challenge yet, as despite being a world champion in kickboxing, this will only be his second-ever kickboxing match. And now, against a proper kickboxing opponent, as Fabrcio Andrade, despite being a former Muay Thai fighter and World Champion mixed martial artist, does not have a kickboxing background.

A fight with Wei Rui is uncharted and dangerous territory for Johnathan haggerty.

Haggerty, as talented as he may be, is still a Muay Thai fighter fighting in a kickboxing world. Wei Rui is not only an incredible kickboxer, but his school of kickboxing is among the most unorthodox and difficult to face at the highest level. Due to his Wushu background, Wei Rui has incredible athleticism and can attack with every limb. He is especially known for his front side, which he catches everyone with.

So, for Haggerty to face such an unorthodox threat in Chinese kickboxing, especially from a technically and defensively sound fighter such as Wei Rui, it looks like he will have to defy the odds again.

He may not always find success, as shown by his defeat against Superlek, but as shown by his victory against Nong-O, he fears no man and will fight to the best of his ability.