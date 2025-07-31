Dana White’s Announcement Tease: Genius Marketing or Just a D*ck Move?

Dana White knows how to get a reaction. When he steps up, delivers a bombshell tease – “I got something in the works right now, I’m going to drive you effers crazy… something you will never see coming for 2025” – the MMA world does what it does best: spiral into guessing games, podcasts, and group chats, all convinced they’ve cracked the code.

But when you hear Chael Sonnen really chew it over and you add up what’s on Dana’s plate, you realize it’s less about the details and more about the spectacle – the “dick move” factor, as Chael so lovingly coined it.

UFC’s Big Mystery for 2025: What Is Dana White Cooking Up?

Dana White: I got something in the works right now, I'll drive you fuckers crazy, all you guys will be running around. I got something in the works that you will never fucking see coming for 2025 that literally started to come together last night.#UFC pic.twitter.com/VtechCvFMC — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 15, 2024

First, there’s Dana’s shiny new CEO title under the post-UFC/WWE merger landscape. “If I was to ask you guys right now, ‘hey, for a million dollars, what’s Dana’s title?’ You’d say president. You’re actually wrong, he’s now the CEO.” It matters, especially for a guy who’s spent two decades doing brash, fun stunts for headlines. The corporate face can’t just toss things into the ether, not when TKO is watching and Wall Street expects clean execution. The fun-and-games Dana of 2009 would get booted by the 2025 version: “He’s not stuck in his ways. He evolves and changes with it.” It’s out with wild west antics; in with shareholder-friendly secretive scheming.

Chael Sonnen and Dana White’s Dick Move

According to Chael, calling Dana White’s tease a “dick move” boils down to Dana deliberately stirring up frustration and wild speculation among fans and the MMA community without delivering any concrete information. It’s a cheeky, somewhat manipulative tactic where Dana dangles a mysterious, big announcement for 2025, knowing full well that everyone will obsessively try to guess and decode it.

Chael sees this as frustrating because Dana is playing mind games – he knows the hype will spread like wildfire, the internet will explode with rumors, and fans’ emotions will get toyed with, all while Dana stays silent and maintains control of the narrative. The “dick move” is essentially Dana using the fans’ eagerness and trust as pawns to maximize buzz, hype, and market attention, without giving anything substantial, which can feel like teasing or messing with people’s expectations just for the show.

Sonnen explained:

“Oh, what a dick. What a dick move by Dana … You gotta understand, 2025 Dana would kick 2009 Dana out of the office. I mean, it’s very different. As the sport has evolved and changed and the business has evolved and changed… but he’s not stuck in his ways. He evolves and changes with it.”

But even Dana can’t resist the classic fight-game hype. This “you’ll never see it coming” routine is smart business. He knows the fans live for surprises, and what better time to stir the pot than while everyone is anxiously eyeing Conor McGregor, Tom Aspinall’s title defense, and that rumored White House card? Forget that fans have pointed out there’s barely enough time in 2025 for a mega-fight camp; Dana’s teasing is now currency. The less he says, the wilder the speculation grows.

Chael’s guess? “Conor McGregor versus Nate Diaz 3. You would never see that coming.” And in the business of MMA, pulling out the Diaz-McGregor card isn’t just big news – it’s a tidal wave. Both men are lightning rods. Every time their names pop up together, the internet loses its composure, no matter that they’re always playing hard to get with weight classes, contract quirks, or injuries. The UFC has had this trilogy ticket gathering dust, convinced it could cash in “when the time is right.” It all fits that Dana, sitting on this ace, would play coy for as long as possible. “That fight will always work.” That’s the quote – that’s the rule.

Still, matchmaking for Conor is a Rubik’s Cube. He can’t credibly compete for a title, can’t pretend he’s in the rankings, and doesn’t even seem to know his division from one week to the next. But pair him with Diaz, and none of that matters – the mainstream pays attention, whether or not grandma in Iowa cares about divisions.

So, is Dana on the verge of cementing the trilogy fight that’s haunted MMA Twitter for years? Sonnen thinks so. And if it’s not Diaz-McGregor III on the White House lawn, it’s something comparably seismic. In the meantime, the fans, the media, and probably Dana himself will keep running in circles – just like he wants them to.