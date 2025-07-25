Fighters Reject Lawmakers’ Push to Rewrite Ali Act – Dana White’s Campaign Contribution to Sharice Davids in Spotlight

Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids, a former mixed-martial-arts fighter, is co-sponsoring the new “Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act.” The proposal has ignited a sharp response from boxers, managers and combat-sports lawyers who argue the bill would erode key safeguards created by the 2000 Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act.

Dana White contributed to Sharice Davids’ campaign in 2021.

Changes to the Ali Act

Congress enacted the Ali Act in the year 2000 after testimony on exploited fighters, manipulated rankings and undisclosed promotional contracts. The law requires promoters to disclose fight revenues and expenses to athletes, bars promoters from acting as managers to avoid conflicts of interest, and gives state commissions authority to suspend promoters who violate the rules. Supporters credit the statute with ending some of the most abusive multi-fight options and providing boxers with the first federal right to see a bout’s finances.

TKO, the parent company of the UFC and WWE, is looking to change the Ali Act. Introduced on July 23 by Davids and Georgia Republican Brian Jack, would bolt a new subtitle onto the existing Ali Act rather than repeal it outright.

The bill would create Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs) that allow promoters to form league-style entities controlling rankings, titles and matchmaking “without reliance on a sanctioning organization operating independently.” All professionals in UBO bouts would earn at least $150 per round and receive injury coverage of $25,000. Sponsors say the amendment removes “ambiguity” that has chilled investment in U.S. boxing, while critics argue it opens a loophole that permits promoter-controlled titles – exactly what the Ali Act tried to prevent.

TKO Group Holdings, the parent of UFC and WWE, publicly backs the bill, calling it a “thoughtful solution” that will give boxers “better pay” and “greater safety.”

Rep. Sharice Davids Support of The Ali Act

Rep. Sharice Davids, former MMA athlete, wrote on X:

“As a former pro MMA fighter, I know the risks athletes take every time they step into the ring. So, I’m teaming up across the aisle to make sure pro boxers get the fair treatment and safety protections they deserve. #AliBoxingRevivalAct”

As a former pro MMA fighter, I know the risks athletes take every time they step into the ring. So, I’m teaming up across the aisle to make sure pro boxers get the fair treatment and safety protections they deserve. 🥊#AliBoxingRevivalAct — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) July 23, 2025

Within hours of Davids’ announcement, notable names blasted her support. Cris Cyborg wrote on X:

“I find it disappointing that you’re using your 1-1 what you are looking to do will take away years of progress made by the Ali Act.”

Combat-sports lawyer Erik Magraken questioned:

“If you know the risks then why are you not pushing to expand the rights to MMA athletes instead of punching a hole through the Ali Act to help promoters line their pockets?”

If you know the risks then why are you not pushing to expand the rights to MMA athletes instead of punching a hole through the Ali Act to help promoters line their pockets??? https://t.co/KokBiDPJrr — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) July 24, 2025

UFC veteran Matt Brown called her position “shameful.”

Wait, what? You’re seriously saying this out loud? Who do you think you’re fooling? Shameful https://t.co/j1G6kdHLUV — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 25, 2025

The Mixed Martial Arts Fighters Association (MMAFA) echoed those concerns, requesting a meeting with Davids to explain why promoter-run belts “lead to monopoly”. The organization stated:

“We would love to meet Rep. Davids to educate you on the history of the Ali Act, the Ali Expansion Act, and why promoter controlled rank and title leads to monopoly. We have tried multiple times to contact you through your office but no response. Let’s meet.”

Dana White Has Donated to Rep. Sharice Davids Campaign

Questions intensified after Federal Election Commission records resurfaced showing UFC/TKO President Dana White donated $2,500 to Sharice Davids for Congress on July 28, 2021. Additionally, the TKO Group Holdings PAC distributed $7,800 to federal candidates during the 2023-24 cycle, with 55.13% going to Democrats. While the Dana White donation predates the bill by four years, critics cite it as evidence of a long-term lobbying effort. Davids’ office says her backing stems from personal experience as a fighter and the bill’s promised safety net, not donor influence.

Davids argues boxing’s domestic popularity has dipped, and allowing league-style promoters could restore big-event appeal. Jack has called the sport “in decline,” noting HBO and Showtime’s departures from boxing coverage. Lonnie Ali and the Association of Boxing Commissions have endorsed the legislation, saying it preserves core Ali Act protections while modernizing the marketplace.

Opponents counter that UBOs would recreate the conflict of interest between promoters and rankings eliminated by the 2000 law, allow a single company – potentially TKO’s Zuffa Boxing venture – to dominate belts, matchmaking and fighter contracts, and undermine transparency because financial-disclosure rules do not clearly apply to closed leagues. Magraken warned that “promoter-controlled rank and title leads to monopoly” and called the measure “a hole through the heart of the Ali Act”.

We are asking all of you to sign our letter in support of Muhammad Ali Expansion Act.



You can sign here and please do! Help us spread the word. #AliExpansionAct #MMAFA #MuhammadAli #AliAct2MMA



Help us end fighter exploitation. https://t.co/ujAW8RCOjp https://t.co/bHScSl9x3h — MMAFA (@MMAFA) June 23, 2025

The bill has been referred to the House Energy and Commerce Committee. No hearing date is set. With vocal opposition from high-profile fighters and industry lawyers, lawmakers can expect a contentious debate over whether the Revival Act boosts boxers’ pay or hands too much power to a new breed of combat-sports conglomerates.