Dana White flaunts wealth of ‘Journeyman’ Jim Miller ahead of UFC 300 fight return: ‘He’s made millions of dollars’

Dana White claims ‘journeyman’ Jim Miller has made millions through his time in the UFC.

Miller has competed in an astounding 43 UFC contests and is set to compete at UFC 300 after competing on both the 100 and 200 cards. The 40-year-old has taken on a litany of notable fighters throughout his 15 years with the promotion, including the likes of Dustin Poirier, Benson Henderson and Nate Diaz.

UFC CEO, White claims that Jim Miller has been well compensated for his work, appearing on The TRUTH Podcast White stated that Miller had earned ‘millions’ despite the fact ‘If you ask most people, they wouldn’t know who Jim Miller is’.

When you become a champion, you become a partner. You share in the pay-per-view (PPV) revenue,” White began. “Boxing does [it too]. Whoever is the champion in boxing, you get the lion’s share of the revenue. Here, it’s dispersed through across everybody. (H/T MMA Mania)

Dana White talks Jim Miller’s finances from fighting

“We got a guy right now who’s 40 years old and he’s on this hot streak, man. His name’s Jim Miller,” White continued. “He’s been around forever. He’s been around since like we bought the company and he’s still fighting. He’s gonna fight on UFC 300 and this is a guy who’s been — I guess you could call him a journeyman in boxing, right? If you ask most people, they wouldn’t know who Jim Miller is, and the guy’s made millions of dollars.”

“He’s never made it to that level [of UFC champion]. Guys who would be considered journeymen in boxing never make that kind of money ever.”

It’s a little unfair to boil down Miller’s career to simply being a journeyman and comparing him to people with similar records in boxing. While there may be a crossover in fans, MMA and boxing are different sports and wins and losses mean different things in the respective sport. It’s also not like Miller hasn’t ever fought at a ‘high level’, firstly competing in the UFC for so long says enough about someone’s ability, but Miller has also been ranked.

What do you think of Dana White’s comments on Jim Miller?