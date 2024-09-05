Dana White Wants AI UFC Rankings – Here They Are

UFC President Dana White is hoping to change the system in the future so UFC rankings are done via AI rather than humans. After fighting with reporters on whether or not Jon Jones should be at the top of the pound-for-pound spot on UFC rankings, White is demanding an AI takeover. So, here we supply him with exactly what he wants; AI UFC rankings.

In a press conference, Dana White said:

“Did you guys read the stats?” White asked the media. “He recently just beat the No. 1 heavyweight in the world. Hope you guys read that stat. You know what is fcking great about technology? We’re not far away from AI actually doing these rankings, and it’ll be a great fcking day when AI starts doing this sh*t. I’m really excited about that.” [Ht MMAJunkie]

According to AI ChatGPT, the UFC ranking for pound-for-pound should be as follows:

Jon Jones – Light Heavyweight/Heavyweight Champion Jones is a former Light Heavyweight Champion and has recently moved up to Heavyweight, where he won the title. He’s known for his extraordinary skill set, including striking, wrestling, and versatility. Alexander Volkanovski – Featherweight Champion Known for his cardio, striking accuracy, and wrestling, Volkanovski’s well-rounded game makes him a top contender in the pound-for-pound rankings. Islam Makhachev – Lightweight Champion Makhachev is the Lightweight Champion and has showcased a dominant grappling game combined with effective striking. His rise in the lightweight division has been impressive, with significant wins over top competitors. Leon Edwards – Welterweight Champion Israel Adesanya – Middleweight Champion Kamaru Usman – Former Welterweight Champion Amanda Nunes – Former Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion Aljamain Sterling – Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley – Bantamweight Champion Jamahal Hill – Light Heavyweight Champion

The above list from ChatGPT seems to be a bit out of date. For UFC rankings, let’s try another program that can find more up-to-date information. ChatGPT is a language model so it tries to predict what is most likely based on its records but does not have the ability to look up new information. Perplexity, on the other hand, is both a language model that looks up the information and cites its sources.

According to the Perplexity AI, asked to create an assessment, the UFC ranking for pound-for-pound should be:

Islam Makhachev Dominant lightweight champion with exceptional grappling and improving striking. Jon Jones Despite inactivity, his legacy and skill set keep him near the top. Alexander Volkanovski Recent loss to Topuria, but long-term dominance and willingness to challenge himself keep him high. Leon Edwards Alex Pereira Ilia Topuria Israel Adesanya Charles Oliveira Sean O’Malley Dustin Poirier

With two different AI models, we end up with two different results for pound-for-pound rankings. We end up at the exact same place with differing opinions, Dana White clashing with the media, ChatGPT clashing with Perplexity. Pound-for-pound is an imagined idea that does not have an exact definition. Ask different people what pound-for-pound should include and you’ll get many different answers. Skill regardless of size? Accomplishments? Wins over notable competition? How long do we go back? Do we factor in possible PED usage? All of these and to what degree? UFC Rankings may not yet be replaced with AI.