Dana White’s Bold Stance on Piracy: “Start F*ing Prosecuting People for Stealing!”

UFC CEO Dana White has once again reiterated his position when it comes to piracy.

As we know, mixed martial arts is a pretty popular sport. We also know that a lot of people can’t really afford to watch it on a consistent basis – which is why some fans opt to illegally stream it. As you can imagine, that rubs Dana White the wrong way.

A few years back, he declared war on those who were allowing fight fans to watch the UFC for free. It was a move that saw him actively seek out people to prosecute, with his aim seemingly being to get more people to buy pay-per-views and ESPN+.

This is what Dana White is all about. If he ever feels like he’s being challenged in any way, shape or form, he’s going to try and make a statement. After the story went quiet for a while, Dana is back to make it clear that he’s still on the hunt.

Dana White on how to combat illegal streaming and piracy:



“That’s how you combat piracy. Start f***ing prosecuting people for stealing.”



Dana White gets angry

“Trust me, we know exactly how to combat piracy. I won’t tell you extensively what we do, every event, but we go after piracy hard and you saw a few years ago that we started prosecuting people. That’s how you combat piracy. Start f***ing prosecuting people for stealing. There you go.”

It makes sense that the Ultimate Fighting Championship would want to avoid this kind of thing. After all, their whole purpose is to grow the sport – but they want to do that while avoiding any kind of loopholes.

If fight fans feel as if they can watch the product on the cheap or for free, they’re going to do it. Dana White’s anger is bound to lead to some kind of response from the company, but it’ll be interesting to see whether or not the numbers have actually dwindled in recent times.