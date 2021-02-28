UFC president Dana White was underwhelmed despite the fact heavyweight prospect Ciryl Gane improved his undefeated record to 8-0 with ease against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Gane outpointed Rozenstruik over five rounds in a largely uneventful affair.

White was apparently unimpressed by what he saw in the UFC Vegas 20 main event.

The UFC boss was disappointed Gane had failed to capitalize on his “coming out party” and made that much clear to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports.

“Everybody’s talking about Ciryl being this big contender, but look at what Francis Ngannou did to Jairzinho,” White wrote to Iole. “This was his coming out party and his chance to show the world who he is. He won, but let’s leave it at that. He won.”

Gane has since responded to White and other critics, he said.

“I can understand that,” Gane said. “He is the boss, and he wants to make money, so you want the guy marketable. The people want the show. They want the big KO. So yes, I don’t finish the fight. I tried, but I don’t do it. I can understand that (criticism), but I’m OK.”

Despite putting on an uneventful fight Gane is feeling good about his win.

“I think I did it well,” Gane said. “I managed the fight on the feet. I tried to go down. I did the takedown. I think I managed well the fight on the feet.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you agree with Dana White? Did Ciryl Gane fail to impress at UFC Vegas 20?