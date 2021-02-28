Still undefeated. Improving to 8-0 — Ciryl ‘Bon Gamin’ Gane scores his fifth promotional victory, taking home a dominant unanimous judging win over monstrous striker, Jairzinho ‘Bigi Boy’ Rozenstruik.

A lot of feints and pops from the shoulders of Ciryl Gane to get the first round started, before he fires off a lightening fast southpaw jab — grabbing Rozenstruik’s attention, who as usual, looked to play counter. Decent left hand for Rozenstruik lands after he briefly catches a body kick attempt from Gane. Faking another body kick, Gane launched a solid straight right hand before closing the distance and clinching. Takedown secured for Gane, however, Rozenstruik retains his full guard before closure of the opening round. 10-9 Gane.

Patience opening to the second again from Gane while Rozenstruik continues to attempt to fire off counter shots. Rozenstruik then rushes forward with Gane level changing, circling and putting the Suriname native back on the fence before almost scoring a stunning outside trip takedown. Another 10-9 for Gane. Rozenstruik yet to find his mark with any substancial counters.

A tad more lively midway through the third with both Rozenstruik and Gane trading for a moment in the middle of the Octagon. Gane working well from his southpaw right side, bouncing well on the balls of his feet and mixing up his strikes. 10-9 again for Gane who is utilizing his movement well to evade some counters from Rozenstruik, although, they are coming few and far between.

Jump knee to the body for Gane finds it’s target on the right hand side of Rozenstruik’s midsection — with the latter still yet to get out of the starting blocks at all really here in the fourth. Another knee entry from Gane catches Rozenstruik just above the cup it seems, however, we get a brief stoppage in the action. Another 10-9 for Gane who scores a decent check left hook at the fence before the klaxon. Rozenstruik in need of a finish here.

Briefly taking Rozenstruik’s back in a less than eventful round, Gane took the final round with another 10-9 — scoring a dominant 50-45 unanimous decision victory.

Below, check out the highlights from Gane’s striking masterclass win over Rozenstruik.

